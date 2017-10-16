‘Fake’ traditional doctors remanded

Police moved swiftly this morning and saved a Broadhurst woman from the pangs of three Zimbabwean men who allegedly tried to swindle her of P1000.00 claiming to have exorcised a ‘Thokoloshi’ from her yard.

Following a tip-off the police arrested Gift Chiwhayi, 27, Phillip Rusari, 39, and Emmanuel Chihwayi, 42, who had allegedly tried to defraud Linet Mmali David, 35, of her money.

The three illegal immigrants where dragged before a Broadhurst Magistrates Court charged with entering the country illegally and attempting to obtain by false pretenses.

According to the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, the suspects attempted to obtain the money, allegedly as a fee for their services. “They convinced her that they had removed a Thokolosi from her house. The said Thokolosi is a small creature which looks like a dead baboon,” Marapo said.

“Our Investigations however have revealed that the men had planted the creature at the woman’s home. The creature or the exhibit will be taken to the Department of Wildlife for further examination,” he further added.

The suspects who were remanded in custody are alleged to have been operating from Gabane.

The matter is set to resume for mention before Magistrate Gaseitsiwe Tonoki on October 30th.