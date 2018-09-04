‘Fake’ traditional doctors awaiting judgment

Broadhurst Chief Magistrate Faith Ngandu this week postponed judgment for three Zimbabwean men facing fraud charges.

The three accused persons Tafara Chihwayi 43, Phillip Rusari 41 and Gift Chihwayi 28 allegedly swindled victims of their money while pretending to be traditional doctors.

They have been in custody since last year facing three offences of entering Botswana through ungazetted point of entry, obtaining by false pretences and unlawful possession of a government trophy. They pleaded guilty to all counts.

Tafara allegedly swindled Kamogelo Setlalekgosi of Gabane the sum of P10 000 by falsely pretending that he is a traditional doctor and thus can cleanse her of evil spirits.

In another offence Tafara, Rusari and Gift in October last year acting jointly together attempted to obtain P100 000 from Linet Mmali David again pretending to be traditional doctors.

It is alleged they told her they had removed a Thokolosi from her house which came in the form of a dead baboon.

Tafara is also accused of being found in possession of ostrich shells and python skins.

The three accused are also suspected to have entered the country through ungazetted points.

The Investigating Officer Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo told court that the police investigations are complete.

Ngandu further remanded the accused persons and they will appear before court on September 6 for facts reading.