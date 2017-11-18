Fake Presidential security officer nabbed

Police are investigating a Gabane man who was recently caught with a stolen government walkie talkie.

The suspect, who has since been released from police custody, was arrested at Parliament buildings during the recent State of Nation Address after he allegedly posed as part of the presidential security detail.

It is alleged that upon arrest he was found in possession of a T.I.D walkie talkie headphone and pretended to be part of the security team.

He was also found with a black mint cellphone which the investigations shows it had recorded some conversation of six people.

The suspect was also found with a Sedie Community Cluster policing member card and when questioned he said he has been posing as a security official since 2014.

It is alleged that the walkie talkie found in his possession is one of the two that had been hired by the Ministry of Youth, Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development from Radio Solutions and were stolen during the President Day Celebrations last year. The other one has not been recovered.

When Contacted for a comment, Assistant Police Commissioner Dipheko Motube, confirmed that they have arrested the suspect and that investigations into the matter are ongoing.