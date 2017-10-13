Fake news and cyber security symposium to be held

*Oscar Pistorius Prosecutor Gerrie Nel to present on digital evidence *The Voice newspaper publisher to speak on digital media challenges

Hlanganani ICT Botswana also known as eLearning Botswana has organized a symposium on ‘Fake News, Social Media and Cyber Security’ to be held in Gaborone on October, 26th, 2017.

Hacked accounts and cloned bank cards, disclosing private sexual images without consent, false or offensive Social Media Profiles, Cyber Relationships and related risks, publishing communications which are grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or false are just some of the prevalent cyber crimes that have prompted the organisation to organize the symposium, which provides an opportunity for ICT Professionals, Media, Security Cluster, Legal Professionals, Academia and Government to meet and discuss the Digital Space in the context of the Law (eLaw), Media (Digital Media), Digital Crimes, Digital Evidence, Securing the Digital Space.

Botswana Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) Corporate Communications Officer (CCO), Aaron Nyelesi speaking at the 2017 Consumer Watchdog Conference held early last month, stated that although Botswana has no specific regulation or official position on social media, there are legal provisions that could be invoked in an attempt to regulate social media.

“Social media can, therefore, be found in various statutes such as the Communications Regulatory Authority Act 2012, Cybercrime and Computer-Related Crimes Act,” cautioned Nyelesi.

The objective of the symposium is to seek submissions from academia, the industry, and the government on innovative approaches, case studies, and the best practices on all practical and theoretical aspects of Social Media and Cyber security.

The highlight of the event, which will be officially opened by the Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi, will be a presentation by South African State Prosecutor and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Advocate, Gerrie Nel, the prosecutor in the famous Oscar Pistorius trial that was riddled with a huge component of digital evidence.

The event Host and Hlanganani ICT and eLearning Botswana Director, Boitshepo Bolele will discuss the skills required for securing the digital space while The Voice newspaper Publisher, Beata Kasale is expected to share experiences and challenges, as the no5 best performing digital media platform in Africa.

Other presentations will be done by President of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ernest Mahlaule, who will speak on The Digital Economy, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Jeff Ramsay who’ll present on Digital Media and share experiences on Government, Cliff Central, CNBC and Metro FM’s Timothy Maurice who will share experiences on Digital Radio stations – and in South Africa and also make a distinguished presentation on Social Media Strategy.

Bonni Dintwa will represent ICE100 – Botswana’s first online radio station.

Other presenters include University of Botswana’s Dr Onalenna Selolwane and William Sentshebeng, Pastor Mogotsi Baloyi and representatives from BOCRA and the Attorney Generals Chambers.