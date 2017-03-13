Fair and fine

HRDC career fair impresses students

The Botswana Human Resources Development Council in collaboration with local and international tertiary institutions last week held a skills fair and career clinic in Francistown.

Some of the students who attended the fair spoke to Dubani-wa-Dubani about their impression of the event.

Moreetsi Thapalalo (20) Letlhakane Senior

“This fair is a good thing. It offers a chance to look at various tertiary institutions and the courses they offer all under one roof. There is also good career guidance which gives you insight into what courses you choose from looking at the needs in the job market. I am happy that government offers sponsorship for most courses. I however think that the fair should be held before students take their exams so that they work towards getting the pass needed to pursue courses relating to their career choices.”

Dineo Kgano (18)

“This fair has been helpful to some of us who were clueless about what is out there to study, career choices and the pass level needed to study at what institution and career choice. I think it would work even better if in the future it is held before exams and is spread to other areas. This will expose a lot more students to the information they need to make a wise career choice and get the needed pass mark”.

Angath Rai (18)

“It was a good experience and the people were very helpful. They gave good advice on what to study looking at the job market, one’s passion and pass mark. I am taking my final exams this year and I think I know what pass mark to aim for so that I can study for whatever career I decide to pursue. I have not made my choice yet but I will be going into a science related job”.

Bangu Niger

“After attending this fair I am informed enough to make the right career choice thanks to the guidance I got from the resource people at this event. I am however concerned that a lot of students missed out because the fair is in Francistown and Gaborone only. I think it should be spread to areas such as Gantsi, Kasane and Maun so as to reach as many students as possible. It would even work better if they held it in each senior school before exam time”.