‘Facebook rapist’ on the run

Three weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest, 33-year-old Dropper Monna remains a wanted man.

Despite Kutlwano Police launching a manhunt for Monna, the suspect dubbed ‘The Facebook Rapist’ for his alleged misdemeanours has managed to evade arrest ever since missing a court date on May the 8th.

The former security guard was due to appear before Francistown Magistrates Court again this Monday but once again failed to turn up.

He was originally given bail by Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalu on condition that he pays a P1, 000 bond, reports to Kutlwano Police Station once every month and attends court as and when required to do so.

However, after he missed his initial mention earlier this month, Prosecuting Officer, Carol Mantle made a successful application for the alleged rapist’s arrest.

“I was informed that the accused was present in court during the last mention and is aware of today’s mention date, but he is not before court this morning for reasons unknown to the prosecution,” she highlighted.

Monna is facing two charges of rape after allegedly creating multiple Facebook accounts where he posed as a Police Officer to lure his unsuspecting victims.

The state alleges that he raped his first victim on March 1 at Block 5 and robbed her of a black Lenovo cellphone worth P599.

Later that month, he is accused of raping another woman at knifepoint in the same location.

It is suspected Monna met both victims by Kutlwano Police Station in an effort to convince them he was a policeman.