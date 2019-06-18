11 DOCS FOR 16 CLINICS

The second city is facing an acute shortage of medical professionals, with just 11 doctors manning the Greater Francistown region’s 16 clinics.

With Ghetto’s population estimated at around 120, 000, it means the ratio of doctor to potential patient is roughly one to 9, 000!

This startling stat was revealed by Francistown Assistant District Commissioner, Boyce Mangole during the city’s full council session held at the end of May.

Mangole was presenting the Urban Development Committee report and explained the 11 docs were expected to attend and service the northern capital’s population.

Their workload includes managing two 24-hour health facilities (Area W and Gerald Estates) both with fully-fledged maternity wards.

In his address to the city’s councillors, Mangole stressed the region’s clinics need at least 20 doctors to adequately attend to the sick.

However, he noted the number of doctors continues to dwindle as many migrate to neighbouring countries for greener pastures.

Mangole further disclosed that of the 16 clinics, 12 of them only have a doctor on site once a week.

It is a scenario that often results in patients having to endure long waits before receiving attention from a doctor.

“The situation is really worrisome and compromises the quality of health care for Batswana. The only way to improve service delivery in our clinics is only if we have enough personnel, equipment and resources,” he said.

Attempting to find some light amid the doom and gloom, Mangole assured the local legislators these 11 doctors were not the only doctors working in Francistown.

“I know this figure has caused an uproar. These 11 doctors are only for the clinics and does not include Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital. The hospital has 63 general practitioners and 56 specialists.”

However, Mangole acknowledged that the country’s second biggest referral hospital was not in a satisfactory state as most of the equipment is old and run down.

Indeed, he admitted this had forced the hospital to refer several patients to private medical providers, some as far away as Gaborone.

“If all goes well, the situation at Nyangabgwe hospital will be rectified. Minister Alfred Madigele has been to the hospital in the past few weeks and an inventory of all equipment has been taken. The Minister has made some initiatives and steps to turn around the situation,” said the Assistant District Commissioner, adding that construction of a district hospital in Gerald Estates is set to commence this financial year.