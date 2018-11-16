F-town inter-culture day

Six countries are scheduled to take part in the City of Francistown’s International Cultural Day (CFICD) on the 7th-9th in December.

These will include the hosts Botswana, Lesotho Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia.

Organizers of the the historic event say they are targeting citizens of these countries currently residing in the second city.

The three day event will start with a fundraising dinner at Tati River Lodge on the 7th and the intercultural day the next day.

Tickets for the dinner are P5000 for a table of 10, VIP P500 and P200 for individuals.

There’ll also be an evening music festival from various exciting artists from the mentioned six countries, and tickets are P200.