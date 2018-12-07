F-town inter culture day

Six countries are scheduled to take part in the City of Francistown’s International Cultural Day (CFICD) this Friday at Tati River Lodge (TRL).

These will include the hosts Botswana as well as Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, South Africa and Zambia.

Organisers of the the historic event say they are targeting citizens of these countries currently residing in the second city.

The two-day event will start with a fundraising dinner at TRL on the 8th and the intercultural day the next day at Francistown Stadium.

A ticket for the dinner is P500 (VIP) and P200 for a normal ticket.