F-town fish fest

A one of a kind festival is slated for 27th October at the Francistown Old Stadium.

The Francistown Fish Festival which is a fundraising initiative for Changing Lives Charitable Trust encourages consumption of fish in Botswana.

Event Coordinator Seboniso Zikhale told Grooving In the Ghetto (GIG) that it has been proven that fish is vital for development of the brain.

“We encourage people especially students to eat fish to boost their brain power,” she said.

On the day there’ll be presentation on the importance of the Omega 3 rich product.

Artists Breezy B, Gorilla Mix and DJ Inter will entertain revelers.

“We’ll also be serving a lot of fish,” she said.

The event will start at 1400hrs and tickets are P50 adults and P20 students.