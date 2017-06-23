F-town bonfire

New entrant in to the entertainment industry; Special Guru Promotions will bring the first Francistown Annual Bon Fire festival.

This one of a kind event will be held at Molapo Leisure Gardens on Saturday 1 July.

Activities of the day will include quad bikes, netball, horse riding, jumping castle and face painting.

The inaugural event will be held under the theme: Lighting up the fire to warm the kids’ hearts.

Proceeds shall go towards getting 100 jerseys for 100 under privileged kids from 20 primary schools in Francistown.

Companies and individuals are invited to register netball teams at P500 for a team of nine.