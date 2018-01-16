Eyewitnesses narrate details of MP Isaac Davids’ murder

Eyewitnesses in the murder of Mochudi East legislator, Isaac Davids, have told of how his two farm hands stabbed him to death amid bloody scenes at Sorilatholo village.

Davids had apparently confronted his employees Jabulani Petrus Dube (31) and Mokgaleme Keboikanetse (32) about his horses that they had taken without his permission.

When he demanded that they return the horses to his farm, eyewitnesses say, there was an exchange of profanities as the herdboys demanded they monthly payment from Davids.

Davids is said to have slapped Dube who angrily drew out his knife and attacked him. one of the enraged employees.

The enraged herdboys are said to have taken turns repeatedly stabbing their boss as terrified eyewitnesses looked on.

The police were called and Davids’ blood-stained body was taken to Letlhakeng clinic by the where it was certified dead.

The two suspects were taken into custody and this morning (Tuesday) they appeared before a Molepolole Magistrates court charged with murder.

They were not asked to enter a plea as investigations into the matter continue.