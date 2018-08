A host of stars will converge on the Francistown Civic Centre for the inaugural The Extravaganza Golden Night on Saturday 1st September.

Organised by Sesana Arts Agency, the event will see the likes of Ika-Jazz legend Ndingo John, sharing the stage with the enterprising Berry Heart, Masganda.Com, UCM, Ras T, Kamvuthu and many others.

A standard ticket is P50, P150 (with snack) and P250 (with finger foods).