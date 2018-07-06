Expecting More

I expect to be watching a great deal of football during the next few weeks.

Normally, that would make me feel guilty, but this time I’m doing it on doctor’s orders. Well… sort of, anyway.

I mentioned last week that I’ve just had some bone spurs cut out of my toe and that before I left the hospital,the head nurse told me to lie on my back for two weeks with my foot elevated above my heart.

That hasn’t been a problem, especially since it was already my preferred position for watching football on tv, and there have been gameson for several hours a day.

So far, rehab has gone well. Like I said last week, sometimes you get lucky.

I used that topic last week, so I won’t carry on too much with itnow, but since football has not been on all the time, I have also had time to just lie on my back and think, and one of the things I have been thinking about is expectations.

So, today I’m going to talk about how expectations have affected my recovery and how they have affected some of the players I’ve been watching while I’ve been on my back. I’ll start with the expectation of pain.

After the nurse told me to take it easy, she gave me boxes of paracetamol and heavy-duty codeine pain killers to take home and told me I should start taking them before the pain got too bad.

“Prevention is more effective than treatment,” she said.

I was happy with the ‘lie on your back’ advice, but I’ve always relied on pain to tell me which movements I could make safely and which ones should be avoided, so I opted to wait before adding more drugs to my system.

As it turned out, the pain never arrived, so I have simply been getting over the operation instead of both the op and the drugs.

I didn’t ignore the pain; there just wasn’t any… despite the expectations of the medical team, and I wouldn’t have known that if I had taken pain killers before I needed them.

I’m mentioning this now because I think expecting a fast recovery and not expecting too much pain has sped up my recovery.

As a matter of fact, if it were not for my desire to watch the World Cup, I think I’d have resumed my normal life style in less than two weeks.

The thing is, I don’t think I am anything special, and my recovery might even seem a bit lame when compared to the comebacks of some of the footballers we’ve been watching.

Most of them are playing with injuries, and Brazil’s Filipe Luis has played every game at left fullback for his country despite breaking his leg three months ago playing for Atletico Madrid.

He was back on the pitch with Brazil seven weeks after that injury.

I think he was able to do that because he fully expected to recover in time for the World Cup.

I also think we could benefit from following his example and expecting more than others do from ourselves.