Expect surprises at TYM 2018

The annual Toropo Ya Muka, widely accepted as the biggest crowd puller in Francistown, is expected to once again enhance the city’s nightlife this year.

The fourth edition of the show founded by DJ Colastraw prides itself on being one of the few events with a 100 percent local line-up.

Since its inception the show has given local artists a platform to shine. “I believe in local talent – the secret is in knowing who to bring because we have crowd pullers in this country.

You don’t need anybody from outside to attract a good crowd,” insisted Colastraw, who revealed he has ‘big surprises’ planned for revellers this year.

TYM was the talk of social media last year following a spat between MC Maswe and Leungo caught live on camera.

The video went viral and the attention on TYM even eclipsed the Khawa event, which happened on the same weekend.