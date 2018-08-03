Excitement building for Serowe District Agric show

Serowe Agricultural Show and Exhibition is expected to be 50% bigger than last year’s event.

Scheduled for the 6th to the 12th of August, the week-long show is one of the biggest events in Serowe’s calendar.

The exhibition was rejuvenated, repackaged and given a new corporate vision in 2015.

The new improved corporatised show has grown in popularity since then, with organiser’s confident the 2018 event will once again attract strong participation and following.

Indeed, secretary of the organising committee, Goitseone Monare told Voice Money they anticipate the biggest turnout yet.

“The anticipation is that the space uptake is likely to grow by 50 percent when compared to last year statistics,” Monare confirmed, adding that a number of potential exhibitors have been enquiring about the event.

The 2017 show was able to attract 30 livestock exhibitors, 30 Small stock farmers, 10 exhibitors from the trade sector most of them being companies within the agricultural value chain, 15 corporate exhibitors, 7 youth stalls, 10 food stalls and in excess of 25 informal sector exhibitors

According to Monare, the show has been a critical platform to promote agricultural growth in the country.

“We are expecting participation from big corporations as well as agricultural sectors in the country,” she added.

Meanwhile, Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Gaborone North and one of the organisers, Keletso Rakhudu confirmed there has been huge interest to take part in the show by a number of corporations despite the financial challenges they currently face.

“A number of interested parties are enquiring about the possibilities of exhibiting at the show,” said Rakhudu, adding that the interest generated by the show has also been expressed by individual spectators.

Rakhudu said the show will benefit the players in the tourism sector, as a number of hotels and lodges are already fully booked almost a week before the event roars into life.

The former legislator hinted to an inaugural energy conference that will tackle the opportunities and challenges in the industry to align the sector with the expected jump in industrial performance given the huge foreign investment appetite directed towards the country so far.