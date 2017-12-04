Exam marking stalls as teachers go on strike

Marking for this year’s Junior Certificate examination papers failed to commence this morning at Rainbow International School as delegated teachers went on strike demanding their allowance payments.

By afternoon today, the disgruntled teachers had gathered in small groups outside the classrooms awaiting communication from Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) officials.

One teacher who asked for anonymity told The Voice team: “We were supposed to have started marking this morning, but we will not do so until BEC credits us our outstanding balance. We are supposed to be given out of town allowance, meals and transport allowances, but we have still not received any communication from relevant authorities regarding our payments,” he said.

The teachers are expected to have complete marking by December 18.

Another teacher added: “Some of us came from as far as Kasane and we need the allowances for upkeep while we are here in the city. We will not start marking until they listen to us, we have sent our representatives to tell them that we will not start unless we are paid the outstanding balances.”

Efforts to reach Botswana Examination Council (BEC) representative have proven futile.

Meanwhile the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results are expected to be released this week.