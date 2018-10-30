Ex-convict is going blind!

*Ex-jailbird to sue govt for sight loss *Claims to have been locked in freshly painted cell

A 32-year-old former convict is planning to sue government for P1. 5 million if he is not given immediate medical attention and compensation.

Baleseng Mosimanegape Bilton is slowly losing his sight; he is adamant the Prison Services are to blame for his failing health.

Narrating his ordeal to The Voice, the Lobatse man claims his problems started shortly after he was sentenced to a four-year jail term for burglary in 2009.

According to Bilton, during his incarceration at Tshane Prison, sometime around July/August 2010 he was locked up in a cell that was freshly painted that day.

He alleges that the paint and its fumes affected his eyes and lungs to the point where he was admitted to Hukuntsi Primary Hospital

“I was to be transferred to Princess Marina Hospital but some of the Prison Warders refused, saying I was going to be fine.”

However, far from being fine, Bilton insists he is lucky to be alive.

“One of my cell mates lost his life because of the same situation,” he disclosed darkly, pausing for a second as if in respect of his alleged fallen friend, before grimly adding, “My eyesight is rapidly deteriorating because I’m not receiving the proper healthcare.

“I was recently hit by an oncoming vehicle because I couldn’t see it,” he continued, struggling to keep back tears as he called for Human Rights Organisations to help him file for a court case ‘and get justice.’

“I had a future which was taken away by their ignorance. I can no longer do anything because my sight is going while at the same time I have painful chest pains,” concluded Bilton desperately, breaking into a violent coughing fit as if to prove his point.

A report from Vision Care Optometrists confirms that an eye examination test was done, which shows that Bilton is long-sighted and needs spectacles.

“He has a retinal problem around the macular region which has affected his central vision. He relies much on eccentric fixation or scanning to attain clear vision. He also suffers from colour deficiency and may have problem with differentiating colours,” reads the eye examination report, which was conducted on the 30th of May this year.

However, a report from Botswana Prisons Service dismissed Bilton’s complaint.

“The medical report that could be used to support your allegations does not have any supporting evidence. The matter has taken too long – after a period of eight years there is no sufficient evidence that has been produced to show that prescription period of three years has been interrupted according to Prescription Act”.

“Therefore you are advised that it is difficult to label a case against this office as the evidence you have provided is insufficient,” states the Prisons blunt response.

In addition Prisons’ spokesperson, Senior Superintendent, Wamorena Ramolefhe confirmed having knowledge of the complainant but refused to go into detail.

“We are aware of his complaint but I cannot address it since we have communicated with him,” was all Ramolefhe was prepared to say.