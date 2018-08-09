Ex-boyfriend remanded for hawker’s murder

A Matsiloje man suspected to have murdered a popular Francistown Bus rank hawker has been remanded in custody following his first mention at the Magistrates court this past Friday.

Milton Moyo (58), is being investigated for the death of his ex girlfriend, Irene Sibanda (31), a Zimbabwean woman who was a common sight at the Francistown bus rank.

According to a friend and a fellow hawker, Connie Tembo, Moyo picked the deceased from the bus rank on Wednesday evening, 1st August. “That was the last time I saw her. It was a bit odd because I knew they were no longer dating,” said Tembo.

According to reports, Sibanda’s motionless body was found bleeding profusely in her rented house in Matsiloje with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Reports further state that, the suspect, Moyo is the one who alerted the police to the gruesome scene.

Investigators say Moyo, who immediately became the first suspect claimed to have found the body as he had gone to check on the former girlfriend following a complaint from her worried brother who could not reach her on the phone.

The deceased’s brother has since confirmed asking Moyo to check on her sister on that fateful night.

In an interview with The Voice, Matsiloje police Station Commander Superintendent Obert Manji, said it is still too early to say exactly what could have happened. “Investigations are still at a preliminary stage, but we hope to wrap up soon and then I’ll be able to shed more light on the matter,” he said.