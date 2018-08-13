eSwatini signs MoU on Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War

The Kingdom of eSwatini is the first African country to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War.

The signing ceremony took place at the ongoing African Leaders of Peace Summit in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Speaking on behalf of King Mswati who did not attend the summit, the Minister of Economic Planning and Development, His Royal Highness Prince Hlangusempi, urged all African Leaders to endorse the MOU saying it was about time the leaders took action on matters that affect their communities.

“This document is timely and we cannot ignore what has been happening with families losing their loved ones due to violence and wars,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, the Chairman of Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL), Man Hee Lee emphasized the need for peace.

He said that there is a great opportunity for Africa but firstly there has to be peace. “We have to cease war and in order to achieve that all countries have to take part. Peace does not belong to one country but all,” he said.

Lee added that today’s world is in the most chaotic and dangerous state in the history and that no one is safe from the many threats.

He said that the Declaration presented has a clear and definite purpose, that is to cease all wars on earth. “The declaration is unique in its inclusion of provisions designed to prevent religious conflict, often times excluded from legal instruments.”

He added that the work of restoring the world is the hope of all creation, both on heaven and earth. “All our efforts will not go in vain but will go down in history forever. Let’s work together and accomplish our common purpose – peace and cessation of war.”