Eskimos return from the cold

Once popular four-man group ‘Eskimos’ have released their latest offering, a catchy single titled ‘Go rileng’ – giving fans a tantalising teaser of what to expect from their imminent album.

The kwaito outfit, which is made up of Mandla Mokwena, Javas Binang, Kagisto Ketswantwa and Zaine Mmolawa, will release their sixth studio album soon.

The quartet, who originally burst onto the music scene as childhood stars back in 2000 as Odirle Vee Sento’s backup singers, have already compiled 20 tracks, which will make up their next LP.

This was confirmed by Mokwena, who told Voice Entertainment, “We are just about to celebrate 20 years in the industry, so it is only fitting that we have 20 songs in our next album.

We hope that the album will get us back into the top of the charts.

“We have really worked hard on this album. It is a more mature album than our previous offerings. We got into the entertainment scene when we all around the ages of 11 and now we are in our early 30s and we believe our music should reflect that,” said the excited singer.

The group’s debut single ‘G wawa’ remains one of the best records to ever be produced locally.

Their current song ‘Go rileng’, which the group says was inspired by the troubles they have endured in their private lives, is an African Kwaito beat song and has already featured in the charts of local radio stations.

Commenting on why Eskimos’ popularity has been on the wane in recent years, a philosophical Mokwena said, “Look music has evolved all over the world, it is not just in Botswana. Locally there was a point where traditional music was the it thing, then came Kwaito Kwasa, followed by jazz and now hip hop seems to be dominating.

I do not think it is necessarily that we have not been working hard, although we faced challenges both as a group and individually.”

The group are currently shooting a video to accompany their new track, which is expected to premier on TV soon.