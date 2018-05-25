Eric’s glorious reshaping

Artist taps into contemporary Gospel genre

Award winning local gospel sensation Kabelo Eric has just released his fourth studio album titled “Take the glory”.

The 10 track album which the artist said took four years to complete was recorded at TM Studios in Heidelberg-Johannesburg under the leadership of Malape Motloung and Thato Mampe as producers.

The album is without a doubt one of the best works by Eric and will enhance his international rankings as one of the best local acts to come out of Botswana.

Known for his traditional gospel taste, this album brings a totally different Eric with a new texture and flair of fusion and contemporary touch, Rnb, Afro-soul and rhythm.

“Gospel music lovers must brace themselves for a powerful treat of worship,” he said in an interview with The Voice.

Eric features South African Thato Mampe and a loca Lesedi Mmeke in most of the songs.

The title track ‘Take the glory’ is an exceptional production, a spiritually uplifting song where Eric bares his soul and exalts God.

In ‘Mama my hero’ the artists borrows a little from Boys 2 Men’s hit song ‘Mama’ and breathes spiritual fire into his lyrics.

The vocally gifted Eric reminds his fans what he’s capable of on the track ‘Msindisi’ as he goes back to traditional gospel, a genre that introduced him to the industry.

Explaining why he decided to fuse all these genres together Eric said: “I’m now globally appealing to cater for my international audience of followers in UK, Singapore, Australia, USA and many others.”

Eric is a decorated gospel artist who has shared the stage with some of the best in the industry.

After his third studio album he was nominated for the KORA Awards in 2015 where he was appointed Botswana KORA Ambassador for the #FightEbola-Challenge.

In 2016 he collaborated with the late Lundi, making him one of the last artists to record new material with the revered South African artist.