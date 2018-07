Makgadikgadi Epic revellers are in for an exciting bonfire session on Saturday afternoon at Sowa Stadium.

Hash-tagged #Monate wa Lekgadikgadi, the event will feature local DJs such as KUD, Gouveia, Cue Deck, Real T, Brynoskie and many others.

There’ll also be performances by Ras T and Aus.

Early bird tickets sell at P50 and can be purchased at Nata Shell Filling Station, NDB Bar (Dukwi) and Sowa Town, whilst a ticket at the gate will set punters back P70.