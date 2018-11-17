Enterprising Limko students urged to believe in themselves

A group of Limkokwing University students through their company – Optimum 16, have successfully held the corporate gala dinner dubbed the Corporate Night Out.

The dinner, held on Thursday night at Fairgrounds was hosted by a group of 16 Limkokwing students and was graced by the Minister of Trade and Industry, (MITI) Bogolo Kenewendo.

When giving opening remarks, Boitumelo Marena, an Events Management student at the university, explained that the rationale behind the event was to promote diversity of ideas within the school and also forms part of their final year project.

The gala dinner was combined with an exhibition which brought exhibitors from both members of the public as well as student community who showcased some of their school projects.

In her remarks, Kenewendo encouraged the students to focus on small companies doing small things, saying they will champion the transformation item.

“Essentially, we know that some of the best companies in the world today have been started by students such as Microsoft formed by Bill Gates, Facebook started by Mark Zuckerburg. We know Larry Page who started Google to name a few,” remarked the youthful minister.

Kenewendo told the students that they were joining these ranks, but only if they believe in themselves.

“We should all take an opportunity to support young people, when they come knocking we should open doors for them because we should remember that at some point someone opened a door for us,” said Kenewendo in conclusion.