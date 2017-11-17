Entering a new frontier

woto wows with latest designs

This past weekend’s fashion show, held at the Travel Lodge in Gaborone under the theme ‘Disruptive’, was the brainchild of long-time fashion designer, Vivian Woto.

The 48-year-old veteran designer is the founder of Kushata Fashions and intends to re-enter the fashion industry in a big way.

Curtain-raised by talented young designers, Mpho Chepete and Thabiso Makwate, the event saw models strut the runway in 30 different creations from the three designers.

“I enlisted these two upcoming designers solely for the growth of both their talents and my brand,” explained Woto, who has been a part of the local textile industry for close to 30 years.

The seasoned free hand designer, whose forte is wedding attire specialising in bridal gowns and suits, has imminent plans to release a catalogue showcasing some of her old, new and contemporary designs.

“I want to use this catalogue to propel my career to the next level,” she said.

Woto also hinted at the prospect of having some of the designs featured in the catalogue in mainstream retail stores housed in shopping malls across the country.

The fashion show, which was the first step in Kushata Fashions’ elaborate plan to penetrate the international market, was a resounding success backed by local companies such as Prospective Branding, the driving force behind the brand’s rebirth.

Chepete, who is currently studying for a Degree in Fashion Design at the Limkowking University of Creative Technology, said her participation in the show, though an honour, presented its challenges.

The aspiring fashion designer cited inexperience as one of the factors she had to overcome since she was in the shadow of a veteran designer.

“I had to up my game and prove that I am good. I am proud of how I represented by brand, Fede,” she said shyly before adding that she will continue to work with Woto to grow her brand.

“She has a wealth of knowledge that I intend to tap into,” concluded Chepete.