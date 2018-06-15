Engen gives away 23rd tractor

Engen Botswana gave away the first tractor of their four month ‘Farmers dream promotion’ which started in May this year.

The promotion will end in August and Engen would have given away a total of four tractors.

The first draw was conducted this Saturday at Gallo Mall in Francistown and Kgomotso Semetsa of Lerala walked away with a farmer’s starter kit,which included a tractor valued at over P250 000, a plow, planter and a harrow.

Semetsa was shortlisted with 10 others in the nationwide competition, which began in 2013.

The new owner of a Massey Ferguson X268 said he spent around P400 to fill up his BMW in Selebi-Phikwe and filled in his details on the receipt.

“It was my first time in this competition and I can’t thank God enough. My life has definitely changed, who is this God?” quipped the excited Semetsa.

The competition is open to all members of the public and all customers need to do is spend P250 or more on fuel (petrol, diesel and paraffin) at any Engen filling station or spend P100 or more at any Engen Quick Shop.

Customers can also enter the competition by purchasing 5l Engen lubricants at participating partners Motovac and the Agri Shop.

Giving a background of the competition, Retail Manager-Botswana Tawanda Kitsi said the promotion is an annual competition that works towards boosting subsistence farming in the country.

He said the level of participation has been increasing over the years and that 2018 has been the most exciting due to the partnership with Motovac.

Giving a keynote address, Francistown Deputy Mayor Godisang Radisigo encouraged people to venture into and expand subsistence farming to improve the country’s food security.

Radisigo said Engen’s initiative demonstrates the company’s commitment to assisting Batswana to be active participants in the economy, especially in the agricultural sector.

“Winning a tractor enables one to play a meaningful role in the economy development of the country because the winners are going to assist farmers through Government initiatives like ISPAAD,” said Radisigo.

Radisigo said it was befitting for the first 2018 draw to be in Francistown, a city which currently has five Engen Service stations.

“These service stations employ a combined total of 194 people who are mostly young,” he said.

Francistown Deputy Mayor commended Engen for partnering with The AgriShop and Motovac Stores to give more customers more options of entering the promotion and more chances to win.

To ensure transparency and in compliance with the requirements of the Gambling Authority the promotion draws are audited by auditors from Grant Thornton Firm.