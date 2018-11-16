End of an era

Tshireletso bids Miss RADP farewell

With the excitement and anticipation bubbling nicely ahead of the 6th annual Miss Remote Area Development Programme (RADP), the build up to this year’s installment is tinged with another emotion: sadness.

The 2018 edition, scheduled for November 24, marks the brains behind the project, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development , Botlogile Tshireletso’s last event with the pageant.

In an emotional speech this week when officially launching the pageantry, which for the first time will include a male fashion show, Tshireletso expressed her gratitude to the partners who have been with the pageant since its inception.

“Today is a really special day in that this will be my last pageant as the custodian of Miss RADP. I am proud to have created the vision and see the vision grow and achieve what it has been able to over the years,” declared a teary-eyed Tshireletso.

The Assistant Minister, who has stated she will not stand in next year’s general elections, further said, “The reason why I decided to come up with such an initiative during my term in office was because I too come from humble beginnings. I knew that there are those who do not have access to a lot of opportunities because of their geographical position!”

Highlighting the aim of the event, Tshireletso explained that the idea is to create a pool of talented young men and women from remote areas settlements to be empowered to become ambassadors and to provide a national platform for these young women to showcase their beauty and talents.

“The number of contestants who have participated in the pageant currently stands at more than 1, 716 young women from RACs. This number includes all those who have participated at settlement, sub-districts and districts levels. So far we have introduced a total of 15 economic empowerment projects that will go a long way in enhancing the quality of their lives. Some of the projects include crafts shop, small stock, modeling, beauty parlour and other self employment projects,” she revealed proudly.

According to event organisers, the introduction of the Mr. RADP fashion show will go a long way in empowering young males from the remote area communities and expose them to a national platform where they too can demonstrate their talents.

This year’s pageant, which once again takes place under the theme ‘Unearthing Natural Beauty and Talent’, will be held at Limkokwing University’s Hall of Fame and includes 14 male and 14 female participants.

Limkokwing are one of the event’s main sponsors, having forked out P350, 000.

The cash prizes remain the same, with the Queen set to receive a P50, 000 project and cash prize of P10, 000. Her first and second princesses will walk away with a P30, 000 worth project and P7, 000 cash, P20 000 worth project and P5, 000 cash prize respectively.

For their male counterparts, the winner will be given P10, 000 cash prize, his runner-up will pocket P7, 000 cash whilst the third prize will be P5, 000.