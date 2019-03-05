‘Ema pele’ warns Sebetela

Former MP calls for postponement of BDP Congress # Reveals he intends to enter SG race

Former Member of Parliament for Palapye, Boyce Sebetela is calling for Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) leadership to postpone their elective congress until after the national elections.

Sebetela, who is planning a comeback into politics by contesting for Secretary General position, believes it would be wise for the BDP to temporarily cancel elections for party positions during the July National Congress.

He warned that by holding in-house elections, the party was likely to go into the general election divided.

“Party elections are always divisive and we wouldn’t want that before an important election. Unfortunately we can’t postpone the election of the party president,” remarked Sebetela in an exclusive interview with The Voice.

Regarding his move to contest for SG, a position currently held by Mpho Balopi, Sebetela said that although he has not officially ‘come out in the open’, he has consulted party members who gave him the go ahead.

“I want to know if we will be having party elections before general elections or after and that is when I will start campaigning very well,” he said, adding that although he will be up against Samson Guma Moyo, who is aligned to Pelonomi Venson Moitoi, and Balopi, who is aligned to President Mokgweetsi Masisi, he remains neutral.

“I am not aligned to any faction because I am a liberal thinker,” he explained.