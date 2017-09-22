Electra mining Botswana hold successful expo

Organisers of Electra Mining Botswana’s (EMB) trade exhibition, which was held in Gaborone last week, have declared the event an overwhelming success.

The third edition of the three-day event attracted 100 exhibitors, including both local and international companies, with more than 2, 000 people turning up to view the stalls.

The fair gave exhibitors a platform to unveil their new merchandise, as well as a chance to give technical presentations of how their products work.

Highlighting the purpose for holding the exhibition, EMB’s Public Relations Officer, Caroline Tointon, explained that the trade show had been specially designed to maximise business growth in Botswana.

“The show highlighted the latest mining, industrial and power generation products and solutions. There were interactive displays, live demonstrations and technical presentations. Visitors spent hours engaging with the suppliers,” she said, adding that the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security hadendorsed EMB again this year.

Describing the fair as extremely productive, Tointon went on to say, “We got a positive response from exhibitors and some have already registered for the next expo which will be held in 2019.”

Tointon added that with so many potential customers in one place for three days, it created a unique opportunity for exhibitors to generate on site sales and market their products.

Visitors were also able to benefit from the daily, free-to-attend seminars, which provided valuable knowledge and expert advice across a range of topics.

One such insightful seminar was delivered by the CEO of the Botswana Chamber of Mines, Charles Siwawa, whose organisation also supported the expo, as did the South African Capital Equipment Export Council.

Siwawa provided a fascinating overview of Botswana’s current mineral market situation, before outlining the various challenges and opportunities faced by industry.