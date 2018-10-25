Eight prisoners survive freak accident

Letlhakane Police are investigating a freak accident in which a police van carrying eight prisoners overturned after colliding with a private vehicle in Letlhakane this morning.

According to Letlhakane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Michael Maphephu, the eight prisoners from Serowe were scheduled for court appearance at Letlhakane Magistrate Court this Thursday morning.

“They were appearing for various crimes. We are still not sure what could have led to the accident but no one sustained any serious injuries,” Maphephu told The Voice.

The Letlhakane police boss said all the eight prisoners were treated for minor injuries at Letlhakane Primary Hospital and were immediately released.

“It was nothing serious. Some had minor scratches on hands and arms, but they were given a clean bill of health. We are however diligent, and should anyone need further medical assistance we’ll help them,” he said.

In 2016, multiple convict Gobuamang Ntsuape made headlines after he wrestled for the steering wheel with a police officer during a transportation to prison, sending the Toyota Quantum crashing.

The accident claimed the lives of a police officer and a prisoner in remand.