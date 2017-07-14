Economy not big enough to absorb graduates

HRDC Plan on the works, almost complete

Botswana’s economic state is said to be too small to absorb the hordes of graduates churned out by tertiary institutions every year.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with professional bodies recently, Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) Human Resource Development Planning (HRDP) Director, Dr Ellah Matshediso said the plan they are working on completing intends to redirect the needs of the industry to educational institutions so that graduates qualifications are aligned to what the workplace needs.

As the Director of Supply in the HRDP, Matshediso and her team are tasked with the skills development by institutions and the workplace units that are supported by the council.

She stated that the aspects they are looking at include Institutional Planning, Workplace Learning, which includes internships and apprenticeship and lastly Student Affairs, which looks at issues of student welfare.

“The HRDC’s plan is to give Batswana access to quality education that meets the workforce demands,” she highlighted.

The Council expects to complete the Human Resource Development Plan (HRDP) by February 2018 while the plan’s draft will be revealed in August this year.

Presenting at the meeting, HRDC Deputy Director-Demand, Ontlametse Mokopakgosi, said the plan was instrumental in the alignment of professions to requirements in the market as well as in resource allocation at the Department of Tertiary Financing (DTEF).

She also said with the plan comes benefits such as living long and creative lives and having to contribute to driving economic growth.

“Dependence on one commodity is dangerous, we need to diversify and export the human resource power that we have,” said Mokopakgosi.

Contributing to the meeting, HRDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Raphael Dingalo noted that the Construction Sector is yet to be represented in the plan as there is a mismatch in trades and crafts, which encompasses plumbers, electricians and other artisans.

He also said the categories of priority skills entail top occupations that are in demand and the skill gaps in different sectors and subsectors.

On the timeframes for the review of the plan, Dingalo clarified that the HRDC will collate all current and future skills requirement and make forecasts, which will be continually monitored.