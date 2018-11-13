ECG adopts primary school

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG), Francistown branch announced on Thursday morning that they have adopted Mahudiri Primary School in Gerald Estates.

The school with a total of 780 pupils including 55 Special Needs children was handed a P10 000 cheque by National Pastor Assistant, Pastor Lillian Mmoloki.

According to the Deputy School Head Gloria Marks, this was ECG’s second visit to the school. “They came here last year and adopted our Special Education classes, and today they announced the adoption of the entire school,” she said.

The Head of Department in the school, Regina Lekonga appealed to parents in Moselewapula ward where the school is located to bring their children with special needs to receive free education.

Lekonga said of the 55 special needs pupils in her school, only a few are from Moselewapula. “Parents in this area are in denial. We have students from Shashemooke and other areas, but parents here shun this class and would rather hide their children,” she said.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, ECG Botswana Secretary General Pelotshweu Baeng, said the church which has 52 branches in the country has been involved in humanitarian activities for quite some time.

He said the church has recently given away two houses to the needy in Serowe and Jwaneng.

“This is the beginning of a long journey between ECG and Mahudiri Primary School,” said the Secretary General before pledging a cow for the school’s 2019 Prize Giving day.

When handing over the P10 000 cheque, Pastor Mmoloki further announced that the church will also share the prize giving costs with the school.

“I understand you need P24 000 to host a prize giving. Let me announce that ECG will pay half of that money,” she said.

The Francistown Branch hosted ECG’s Prophetic All Night Prayer at the Francistown stadium this past weekend.