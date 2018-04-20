EBAt hosts northern Letlhafula

The Northern Letlhafula Cultural Festival (NLCF) will take place at its usual venue being EBAT Guest Lodge in Tati Siding on Saturday April 28, 2018.

The Theme for this year’s NLCF is “Embracing and Unearthing African Culture”.

This year’s NLCF will be very interactive, with lots of “other” African cultures and cuisine, over and above the Botswana culture’s offerings.

Traditional dress parade, beauty pageant, lots of African cultures and cuisine, crafts display and stalls from several organizations, traditional performances including choirs and marimba are some of the activities expected at this year’s NLCF.

Entry is only P150 and tickets are available at EBAT Guest Lodge in Tati Siding.