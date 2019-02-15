Ebat guest lodge hold relationship seminar

Ebat Guest Lodge in Tati Siding will hold a Relationship Seminar on Saturday.

Scheduled to start at 12:30pm, the event, which will be held in partnership with the Office of the President, is the third installment in a series of relationship-based discussions organised by the lodge.

Speaking to GITG, Ebat Guest Lodge Director, Ogomoditse Maruapula revealed the keynote speech will be delivered by the Deputy Permanent Secretary to the President, Ernest Phiri, under the theme ‘Loving, Caring and Giving’.

“The purpose of Ebat Relationship Seminar Series is to make people aware of what it takes to have a strong and sustainable relationship with mutual respect,” explained Maruapula.

Tickets cost P250 per couple.