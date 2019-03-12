Eat and run

Reikeletseng in trouble over unpaid food bill

Former Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC), Chairperson, Solly Reikeletseng, who was recently talk of the town for drowning in debt has come under fire from creditors again.

This time around a restaurant in Maun has served the troubled Reikeletseng with summons for a P2000 food and beverages bill he had failed to pay since 2017.

According to legal summons registered before Maun magistrate court, this week, by Step up Catering Investment PTY (LTD), Reikeletseng gobbled up breakfast, lunch and dinner worth P2000 from the restaurant sometime in April 2017 and fled to Gaborone without settling his bill.

“Sometime or on about 17th April, 2017, the defendant (Reikeletseng) opened a “tab” at the restaurant in Maun, situated within the stadium; Maun sports complex. The said tab was accordingly opened and the defendant ordered the following items, breakfast, Lunch, dinner, water, fizzy drinks, energade and fruitree,” the summons reads in part.

All the above meals and drinks were handed over to Reikeletseng who fully accepted them, but contrary to expectations, the then BNSC official, is said to have disappeared from the scene, without settling his bill.

The restaurant is said to have later called Reikeletseng to enquire about the payment, but he informed them that he had already departed for Gaborone and that he shall settle the bill as soon as he arrived.

“Despite this undertaking, he failed to make payment as promised. His phone was no longer answered and in the off-chance that he did answer, he adopted a hostile attitude toward the restaurant,” further reads the summons.

The restaurant maintains that, despite repeated lawful demands, Reikeletseng refused to pay, hence the summons and a demand that he should be barred from entering their premises in future.

The total amount of lawsuit leveled against Reikeletseng is P5 391.00 inclusive of attorney charges, court fees and messenger fees.

The restaurant is being represented by Phoi and Associates attorneys in this matter.