Easy way brings Trompies and Alaska

South African Kwaito groups, Trompies and Alaska are coming back to Bots.

This time they will be performing in Maun at the fourth edition of the Take It Easy music festival.

The show, which is brought by Easy Way Bar, takes place on the 24th of December at Maun Sports Complex.

Sharing the stage with the two popular pantsula groups will be Slizer, Naisi Boy, DJ Leon, Big Pun, Maximum, RNR and DJ Buckz.

Energetic Mzolenzito will be the MC together with Malembe.

Gates open at 1800 and tickets are selling for P100 single, P150 double and P300 VIP.