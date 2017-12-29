Easy B apologises for disorganized Home Coming Concert

Promoter of the popular Home Coming Concert, DJ Easy B, has apologised for this year’s near flop 10th edition.

In a telephone interview with The Voice, Easy B said that though he is to take the blame, everything that happened was beyond him. “I had engaged a company to help with other logistics like sound and lightning but their generator failed to bring enough back up.”

He also pointed out that South African group, Black Motion, arrived late because they found no one to assist them at immigration.

Regarding cooler boxes, Easy B said that a contract that he signed with KBL only allowed KBL products inside the venue. “Although it was a late arrangement, we communicated through social media that cooler boxes will be allowed inside but with KBL products only, there was nothing we could do.”

He further advised artists to desist from double bookings as it inconveniences them. “Some come late and perform few songs as they will be having other events to attend,” he said.