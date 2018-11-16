Easy B and home coming excuses

Having spoken about One Night With Maxy, there is one guy that needs mentioning, Easy B of Home Coming Concert (HCC).

Shaya has seen notice boards around the capital city advertising the annual HCC show which is always held in Mahalapye during the festive season.

For the past three years without fail, the legendary Easy B has had to issue apology statements after every show with widespread complaints from fans unhappy about a number of issues, ranging from poor sound to late performances.

My man, I just hope since you are advertising the show well in advance, it means putting all the logistics in place too.

Gare batle bo generator e timile, floods lights di weak. No we won’t tolerate that.

Anyway no hard feelings, Shaya’s a big fan – consider that as early and helpful advice sent in good faith.

Best of luck and take it easy.