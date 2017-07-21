Too early to involve UDC- BMD

Troubled Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD)’s Ndaba/Mmolotsi faction says it will only involve the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in its affairs if the rival Pilane faction refuses to back off.

When addressing the media on Wednesday, Wynter Mmolotsi, who was elected Vice President by his faction, said at this stage it will be improper to involve the UDC as they believe that the Pilane faction will do the right thing and relinquish their positions.

“We believe that all those members who elected themselves at Matshekge Senior School will not continue addressing themselves as BMD leaders and we will be submitting the rightful names to our umbrella body, the UDC,” Mmolotsi said and added that they will only seek the UDC intervention if the Pilane faction submit their names as the rightful committee.

“I don’t think they will do that because they know the truth, I don’t believe that they will in their right minds do that.”

UDC President, Duma Boko, says they have not been approached by any of the factions and that as the UDC, they have no grounds to intervene in the affairs of any of its affiliate parties.

Boko however would not be drawn into divulging his preferred BMD leadership. When quizzed further on who they will recognize as BMD should there be a UDC emergency, Boko answered vaguely: “You see that is when the UDC would intervene. As of now the affairs of the BMD are its affairs. We do not have any position as the UDC on what transpired in Bobonong.”

Boko also admitted that the violent scenes at Bobonong have dented the UDC image and that they would need to re-group going into the general elections, come 2019.

On Wednesday, Defence, Justice and Security Minister- Shaw Kgathi, told parliament that he was disgusted by the violent conduct of some of the BMD members at the party’s congress in Bobonong.

Kgathi said that the police recorded four incidents and that two people are currently hospitalized at the Nyangabgwe referral hospital following the violence.

He said that he was however not in a position to quantify the amount of damage caused on the school property.