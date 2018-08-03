Dynamic duo light up Ghetto

To celebrate a decade in the music industry, Ghetto group M Jein vs Fizo have released a banging four-track EP.

Fans of the dynamic duo, who have gained a cult following in Francistown for their energetic, expertly choreographed dance moves, can look forward to Deep House Kwasa with a sprinkling of Hip Hop and R n B.

Made up of lifelong friends, 26-year-old Onalethata Senjoba, aka M Jein, and 27-year-old Mpho Bakani, aka Fizo, the two-man outfit are confident the EP is their ticket to the big time.

Recorded at Emjoe Studios, the title track, ‘Mkomana’ is an upbeat, high-tempo number sung in English with a Zezuru chorus.

“The lyrics state that an older person is like a big brother who can guide you through life. They must be listened to and treated with respect,” explained M Jein, who described the single as ‘red hot’ in an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment this week.

The duo, who are close to signing a contract with Garero Multimedia, plan to shoot a video for ‘Mkomana’ at the end of August.

Other songs on the EP include ‘Takosebetse’, which features Croz Breed, ‘Tukumukuvera’, a Hip Hop/Naija number and ‘Dr Mukamba’, a Deep House single with lyrics in Setswana and Sobeya.

Giving an insight into their background, the former Aerodrome Primary School pupils revealed they originally got together as dancers but added singing to their act when they officially entered the industry in 2008.

The talented artists derive their inspiration from Vee Mampeezy, who they regard not just as a mentor but as a friend as well.

Indeed, M Jein vs Fizo have a close working relationship with the Kwasa king and were part of Vee’s backing dancers during his electric Esoso Entertain performance in Francistown on Saturday night.

“It was awesome, we danced from 2 till 6 in the morning in front of a packed arena. The crowd were going crazy!” recalled M Jein happily, adding he had performed alongside Fizo at Ghetto Heart and Soul Sessions earlier in the night.

“We take our music seriously. We thrive on energy – when we dance we need to be fresh,” continued the dreadlocked M Jein, who explained it was for this reason the duo were anti-drugs.

“When working with the likes of Vee you don’t have to drink or take drugs – you have to enter the stage sober or it just won’t work,” stressed Fizo, whose name is Zambian for ‘knowledge’.

As for the future, the duo are hoping to confirm a collaboration with Namibian artist ‘The Dog’, who they met in Swakopmund when they performed at Makiti Bar last December.