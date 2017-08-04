Durban Finest in town

DJ Sox of the Durban Finest stable will be performing at United Lounge on Friday night.

The award-winning artist, who together with DJ Tira is the brains behind the Durban Finest stable, will give Batswana a taste of his soon to be launched House Party Volume 3.

His last album is best remembered for the massive hit, ‘I hope you don’t mind.’

The South African powerhouse will share the stage with Easy B, Chrispin Da Drummer, Ricky Lamar, Ozzy Da Great, Fondo Fire, T-Man and NT Base.

The all-night show is brought by Hammer Entertainment and has a P70 entrance fee.