Duo get six years, six strokes for defilement

Two middle-aged men received six-year jail sentences and six lashes when they were found guilty of defilement at Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

In separate cases, first-time offenders Thato Noga, 33, and Christopher Mbulawa, 31, received identical punishments for sleeping with underage girls.

Court heard that Noga had sex with a 14-year-old teenage girl in Dukwi village on the 19th of October 2013.

The state further heard that in December 2015 in Francistown’s Phase 6 location, Mbulawa defiled a 12-year-old primary school student doing her Standard Seven.

Mbulawa was a combi operator transporting students to and from school and the victim was one of his clients.

Passing judgement, Magistrate Dumisani Basupi told both defendants in turn, “You were mature enough by that time to distinguish between right and wrong. It should be noted that though it is called defilement, intercourse can cause emotional distress on the child which leaves a certain scar on the heart for the rest of their lives.”

The magistrate stated that defilement offences are becoming prevalent as more men turn young girls into woman.

“In balancing the society’s interests particularly to men abusing young girls I now sentence you to six years imprisonment which will be backdated to the time you were incarcerated and six strokes after certified fit by a medical practitioner,” the magistrate closed.