Currently based in the US, local Producer Dagee continues to do well with his record label Dagee Records.

The label recently dropped a new single ‘Dear Lord’ featuring Todler BG and DJ Tuli.

The two are the new duo from Moshupa signed under Dagizus. One is a rapper while the other is into House music and Dagizus manages to fuse this into the song.

The single is a jam which should dominate the airwaves and will be available for download online.