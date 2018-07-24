Duo in court for raping their lovers

• The other one threatened to kill his girlfriend and children

Goitsemang Meleko of Tonota village is alleged to have raped his lover at Thakadialwa lands near Tonota on the 21st of July this year.

The 37-year-old man is also accused of having threatened to kill the same woman he raped by uttering the words ketla go bolaa ebe ke bolaa bana ba gago meaning ‘I will kill you and your children’.

State prosecutor, Kenneth Edward, pleaded with the court not to grant Meleko bail as they are still to record statements from the witnesses. “Exhibits have to be taken to the forensic laboratory. We also fear if granted bail he may temper with the investigations or go on to conclude his mission of killing the woman,” Edward told the court.

When asked if he had anything to say, Meleko told the court that he is the one taking care of his children. “I have two children doing standard 1 and standard two. I am the one taking care of them and my mother is also sick,” he said.

Magistrate Basupi considered the state’s application and remanded Meleko in custody. “I need evidence in relation to the children and ruling will be tomorrow,” concluded Basupi.

Also from Tonota village a Zimbabwean man appeared for a rape that happened near Tonota.

Ndabezihle Mpofu aged 35 is accused of raping a woman on the 21st of July this year.

When asked if he knew the woman he is alleged to have raped, Mpofu who is also an illegal immigrant admitted and said she is his girlfriend.

“You should consider yourself lucky that they did not add the matter of entering Botswana through ungazetted point,” said Basupi.

He was also denied bail because of the ongoing investigations and he will appear for mention on the 6th of August this year.