Dumped baby girl nursed back to health

A week-old baby has miraculously survived after she was found weather-beaten and dumped by the roadside near Monarch bridge in Francistown.

Central Police Station commander, Lebalang Maniki, told The Voice that his officers responded to a report at 8am, by a passerby who had found the baby.

“Our police officers went to the scene and found the baby wrapped in a big blue jacket and she had no clothes on,” revealed the police boss adding that the baby was immediately taken for medical examination and was nursed back to health.

He stated that she is now kept at a place of safety while the police are still looking for the mother.

Maniki said baby dumping is very worrisome as it puts babies’ lives at risk as they can die of harsh weather conditions or even get killed animals.

“People should always seek for help from police officers, church leaders, parents, social workers, and community leaders,” he said.

Supt. Maniki said it is the second incident of baby dumping recorded in his jurisdiction this year.