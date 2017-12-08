DT’s tears

Dithuso Selepeng is a heartbroken man. According to sources close to DT’s, the decision to cancel his show Ga-boRangolo in Tonota was not easy to arrive at.

He found himself having to compete with the Togetherness show organised by area MP Thapelo Olopeng.

DJ Tips as he’s known is also the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development.

Olopeng’s free show apparently has disempowered DT who had hoped to earn revenue from his show.

Although DT wants fans to believe that his show was cancelled due to clash of dates, Shaya has learnt that he knew he stood no chance against the well resourced Togetherness show.

Well this is what happens when a Minister responsible for entertainment becomes a promoter and puts struggling promoters out of business.