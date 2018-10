Traditional music artist, Ditiro Leero, better known as DT, will headline the BLLAHWU Heritage day, billed for the 13th October at Tlotlo Hotel in Gaborone.

The event, which goes by the theme, “Cultural Influence on the struggle’, will have Kgosi Mosadi Seboko as the guest speaker.

Artists lined-up to perform include: Balete Ditlhaka Traditional Group and Mmaausi.

Big Fish of Gumba Fire will be the Mc.

Tickets are going for P250 and P1, 000 VIP.