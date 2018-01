Go Hard Entertainment dropped a 21 track Mix tape late last year dubbed The Company: Dry Season is Over.

The project features some of the hottest ‘Trapalanga’ rappers in the city including the red hot A.T.I, Noello and Perion.

The dominant artist on this project is Maff Bizness and Romeo Stunner.

With 15 rappers on the tape which includes, DHL Damaj, Klasick, UPK, Savage, B-Blok, Leo, H-Claim, Nchengeti and G-Don, this is perhaps the most balanced project to come out of the second city.