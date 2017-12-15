Drunken Zebby

When are Botswana sports people ever going to get serious? On Sunday, Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) held the official opening of the 5th Botswana Games at the National Stadium.

Shaya was reliably informed the games mascot ‘Zebby’ was drunk.

The man in the costume, a casual BNSC worker in charge of taking care of the field turf, kept repeating that the Zebra’s head was smelly.

He went back to the dressing room thrice to remove the head saying he needed fresh air.

Sports Volunteers Movement team had to convince him to at least go back onto the field and lead the teams march.

Considering your apparent drunken state, Shaya was really impressed with your energetic dance moves – they rocked!