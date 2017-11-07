“Drugs are a health problem not a criminal problem”- Sir Richard Branson

Business tycoon and founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson, says drug use should be treated as a health problem and that users should not be imprisoned but rather be rehabilitated accordingly.

A member of the Global Drugs Commission which comprises of about fifty former presidents, including former UN Secretary General- Kofi Anan, Sir Branson says they have undertaken an extensive study on the issue of drugs and their abuse and that they have concluded that the best way is to regulate drugs and decriminalize usage.

Sir Branson also sys at the Virgin Group, they believe in empowering employees and giving them an opportunity to learn on the job and work their way up the progression ladder.

He says he also believes in giving convicts a second chance and says that at the Virgin Group they have employed some prisoners. “We take as many people as we can from prison and we give them a chance. We have about 40 people from prison working at Virgin,” he said adding that one of them works as head of security and comes out from prison on Mondays, working through the week and going back to prison for the weekend.